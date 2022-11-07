Aditya Birla Capital consolidated net profit rises 29.54% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 21.95% to Rs 6825.01 crore

Net profit of Aditya Birla Capital rose 29.54% to Rs 488.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 376.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 21.95% to Rs 6825.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 5596.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.6825.015596.4924.6123.85725.06559.64690.40529.25488.25376.90

