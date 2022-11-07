Aditya Birla Capital consolidated net profit rises 29.54% in the September 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Sintex Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 277.93 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Sales rise 21.95% to Rs 6825.01 crore

Net profit of Aditya Birla Capital rose 29.54% to Rs 488.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 376.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 21.95% to Rs 6825.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 5596.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales6825.015596.49 22 OPM %24.6123.85 -PBDT725.06559.64 30 PBT690.40529.25 30 NP488.25376.90 30

First Published: Mon, November 07 2022. 15:54 IST

