Aditya Birla Capital consolidated net profit rises 29.54% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 21.95% to Rs 6825.01 croreNet profit of Aditya Birla Capital rose 29.54% to Rs 488.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 376.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 21.95% to Rs 6825.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 5596.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales6825.015596.49 22 OPM %24.6123.85 -PBDT725.06559.64 30 PBT690.40529.25 30 NP488.25376.90 30
