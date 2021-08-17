Lancer Containers Lines Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

-
-
Fiem Industries Ltd, Garment Mantra Lifestyle Ltd, MRO-TEK Realty Ltd and Manugraph India Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 17 August 2021.
Lancer Containers Lines Ltd spiked 19.98% to Rs 215.85 at 12:04 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 88346 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 37506 shares in the past one month.
Fiem Industries Ltd surged 18.08% to Rs 936.6. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 58591 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5449 shares in the past one month.
Garment Mantra Lifestyle Ltd soared 12.09% to Rs 216.95. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 46177 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 26567 shares in the past one month.
MRO-TEK Realty Ltd rose 9.99% to Rs 52.3. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.06 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4242 shares in the past one month.
Manugraph India Ltd exploded 9.97% to Rs 13.57. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 11976 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2963 shares in the past one month.
