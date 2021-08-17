Volumes jump at MAS Financial Services Ltd counter

MAS Financial Services Ltd witnessed volume of 18301 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 7.14 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2564 shares

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd, Hindustan Unilever Ltd, Ashok Leyland Ltd, Tata Elxsi Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 17 August 2021.

MAS Financial Services Ltd witnessed volume of 18301 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 7.14 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2564 shares. The stock increased 5.99% to Rs.773.55. Volumes stood at 2545 shares in the last session.

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd clocked volume of 1.04 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 3.81 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 27310 shares. The stock gained 6.89% to Rs.4,646.50. Volumes stood at 1.05 lakh shares in the last session.

Hindustan Unilever Ltd saw volume of 97889 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 3.19 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 30658 shares. The stock increased 1.42% to Rs.2,462.65. Volumes stood at 25653 shares in the last session.

Ashok Leyland Ltd registered volume of 42.21 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 3 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 14.07 lakh shares. The stock slipped 1.13% to Rs.126.65. Volumes stood at 10.33 lakh shares in the last session.

Tata Elxsi Ltd witnessed volume of 28658 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 2.68 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 10686 shares. The stock increased 6.27% to Rs.4,678.00. Volumes stood at 19533 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)