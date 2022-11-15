Trans Freight Containers reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Coforge partners with North American freight carrier - Estes Express Lines
Sanco Trans consolidated net profit rises 18.82% in the March 2022 quarter
Jet Freight Logistics approves raising of funds
Gujarat Containers standalone net profit rises 61.64% in the September 2022 quarter
Rajasthan Cylinders & Containers reports standalone net profit of Rs 6.06 crore in the March 2022 quarter
-
Sales reported at Rs 0.01 croreNet loss of Trans Freight Containers reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net profit of Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2022. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.010 0 OPM %-1400.000 -PBDT-0.030.28 PL PBT-0.030.27 PL NP-0.030.08 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU