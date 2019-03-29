DLF allots 42.27 crore equity shares under QIP issue and on conversion of CCDs

has allotted 17,30,00,000 Shares of Rs 2/- each to eligible qualified institutional buyers pursuant to the QIP at the issue price of Rs 183.40 per Share (including a share premium of Rs 181.40 per Share), aggregating to approximately Rs 3172.82 crore.

The company has further allotted 24,97,46,836 Equity Shares of Rs. 2 each at a price of Rs. 217.25 per share (including premium of Rs. 215.25 per share) on conversion of 24,97,46,836 Compulsorily Convertible Unsecured Debentures (CCDs).

Pursuant to the allotment of Equity Shares in the QIP the paid-up equity share capital of the Company stands increased to Rs 391.49 crore comprising 1,95,74,75,112 Equity Shares.

Upon conversion of CCDs, the paid-up equity share capital of the Company stands increased to Rs 441.44 crore comprising 2,20,72,21,948 Equity Shares.

