Larsen & Toubro Infotech becomes an Elite Services Partner of Snowflake

Larsen & Toubro Infotech (LTI) has become an Elite Services Partner of Snowflake, the Data Cloud company. Elite Partner represents the highest level of partnership in Snowflake Partner Network. This achievement recognizes LTI's commitment in delivering amplified outcomes at scale and speed on Snowflake's Data Cloud.

The status differentiates LTI as a preferred services partner for Snowflake with proven expertise and experience.

LTI has also become the maiden partner for Snowcase, a program that Snowflake is launching to develop and market industry-specific solutions to accelerate cloud data transformation journey of enterprises. The first Snowcase being launched with LTI is 'Data-Driven Manufacturing Transformation' highlighting best practices from LTI's marquee Snowflake implementation for a global manufacturer. The accelerated migration and platform simplification of existing data platform to Snowflake data cloud was done leveraging LTI Canvas PolarSled, LTI Mosaic & Qlik.

