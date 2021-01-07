SBI raises USD 600 mn via international bond offering

-
-
State Bank of India has concluded the issue of USD 600 million Senior Unsecured Fixed Rate Notes having maturity of 5.5 years and coupon of 1.80 percent payable semi-annually under Regulation-S.
The Bonds will be issued through the Bank's London branch as of 13 January 2021 and shall be listed on Singapore stock excnange and lndia lnternational Exchange, GIFT City
