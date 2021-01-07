Tata Communications recognized for its sustainability practices for climate change

-
By Carbon Disclosure ProjectTata Communications has been recognised by global environmental non-profit organisation, Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP) with the distinguished 'A-' leadership score for implementing current best practices in sustainability for climate change. Tata Communications score is higher than the global average of 'C' and higher than the Asia region average of 'D'. The Company scores the highest global score for playing a leading role in Climate Change governance, value chain management, energy efficiency, risk and opportunity disclosures in CDP 2020 reporting.
