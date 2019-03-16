Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company update on residential project in Mumbai

-
Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company announced that the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai has granted on 15 March 2019, the part occupancy certificate for Company's residential building project on plot bearing C. S.
No./CTS No. 120, 1/128 & 223 of Division Dadar - Naigaon at G. D. Ambekar Road, Mumbai.
