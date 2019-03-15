Board of Tide Water Oil Company India recommends second interim dividend

-
ALSO READ
Board of Tide Water Oil Company India recommends first interim dividend
ONGC shares gain over 2 pc after Q3 results
ONGC announces dividend of Rs 5.25 per share after profit zooms over 64%
OVL partners sell 8.1 million tonne LNG from Mozambique project
55 OALP-1 winners awarded contracts for oil, gas exploration
-
Of Rs 85 per shareTide Water Oil Company India announced that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 14 March 2019, inter alia, have recommended the second interim dividend of Rs 85 per equity Share (i.e. 1700%) , subject to the approval of the shareholders.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU