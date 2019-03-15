JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Sterlite Technologies Ltd leads losers in 'A' group
Business Standard

Board of Tide Water Oil Company India recommends second interim dividend

Capital Market 

Of Rs 85 per share

Tide Water Oil Company India announced that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 14 March 2019, inter alia, have recommended the second interim dividend of Rs 85 per equity Share (i.e. 1700%) , subject to the approval of the shareholders.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, March 15 2019. 15:34 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements