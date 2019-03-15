Board of RDB Realty & Infrastructure appoints director

-
-
On 15 March 2019The Board of RDB Realty & Infrastructure has appointed Aditya Ravinder Kumar Mehra (DIN: 00984678) as an Additional Director in the Non-executive Independent Category for a term of 5 consecutive years w.e.f. 15 March 2019 subject to approval and regularization of his appointment at the ensuing AGM of the Company.
