Board of RDB Realty & Infrastructure appoints director

Capital Market 

On 15 March 2019

The Board of RDB Realty & Infrastructure has appointed Aditya Ravinder Kumar Mehra (DIN: 00984678) as an Additional Director in the Non-executive Independent Category for a term of 5 consecutive years w.e.f. 15 March 2019 subject to approval and regularization of his appointment at the ensuing AGM of the Company.

First Published: Fri, March 15 2019. 16:21 IST

