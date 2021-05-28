DB (International) Stock Brokers Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Prozone Intu Properties Ltd, Tide Water Oil Co (I) Ltd, The Hi-Tech Gears Ltd and Om Infra Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 28 May 2021.

DB (International) Stock Brokers Ltd spiked 19.93% to Rs 14.44 at 12:03 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 35356 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1672 shares in the past one month.

Prozone Intu Properties Ltd soared 19.92% to Rs 28.9. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 6.34 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 98771 shares in the past one month.

Tide Water Oil Co (I) Ltd surged 18.36% to Rs 8518.55. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 12943 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 975 shares in the past one month.

The Hi-Tech Gears Ltd rose 15.66% to Rs 224.15. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 22617 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4340 shares in the past one month.

Om Infra Ltd gained 14.45% to Rs 24.95. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.07 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17496 shares in the past one month.

