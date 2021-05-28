Bajaj Healthcare soars on launching posaconazole API

-
ALSO READ
Everest Organics hits on roof on launching anti-fungal API
Bajaj Healthcare launches Posaconazole API for treatment of black fungus infection
Lupin launches Posaconazole Delayed-Release Tablets
Lupin launches posaconazole tablets in US
Sun Pharma initiates Phase 2 clinical trial of SCD-044
-
Bajaj Healthcare surged 6.01% to Rs 674.30 after the company announced the launch of posaconazole API, commonly used for treating mucormycosis (black fungus) infections in COVID-19 patients.
The company has received approval from FDA Gandhi Nagar, Gujarat (India), to manufacture and market Posaconazole API as approved medication for treating Mucormycosis in India. The firm will commence its commercial production from first week of June 2021.
The company has successfully developed the active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) for Posaconazole through its own in-house R&D team. The drug will be available as a prescription-based medication, with recommended doses.
Posaconazole is a triazole antifungal agent indicated for treating Mucormycosis patients popularly known as Black Fungus in post-COVID complications.
Black fungus is a deadly fungal infection and has triggered a new health challenge in the country. More than 11,000 cases of black fungal infection have been reported from different parts, forcing state governments to declare it an epidemic.
Anil Jain, joint managing director, Bajaj Healthcare said We are pleased to add Posaconazole API to our growing product portfolios. The second waves of coronavirus is more aggressive and bigger in number than the first.
According to doctors, the fungal infection that has emerged during the second wave has been widely linked with excessive usage of steroids and uncontrolled diabetes in coronavirus positive patients.
We hope the availability of an effective treatment such as Posaconazole will considerably ease the pressure and offer patients much needed and timely therapy option."
Bajaj Healthcare is a leading manufacturer of APIs, intermediates and formulations. It specializes in manufacturing of of amino acids, intermediates, API, formulations & nutraceuticals.
The company's net profit surged to Rs 326.1% to Rs 26.42 crore on a 79.6% rise in net sales to Rs 178.33 crore in Q3 FY21 over Q3 FY20.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU