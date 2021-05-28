Dixon Tech gains after Q4 PAT rises 60% YoY

-
Dixon Technologies (India) rose 1.05% to Rs 4035.40 after the company reported 60% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 44.26 crore in Q4 FY21 compared with Rs 27.58 crore in Q4 FY20.
Revenue from operations increased by 146% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 2,109.71 crore.
EBITDA jumped 45% to Rs 80.79 crore in Q4 FY21 from Rs 55.85 crore in Q4 FY20. EBITDA margin was at 3.8% as on 31 March 2021, lower than 6.5% as on 31 March 2020.
Profit before tax in Q4 FY21 stood at Rs 61.37 crore, up 65% from Rs 37.26 crore in Q4 FY20.
The company reported 33% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 159.80 crore on 47% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 6,448.17 crore in FY21 over FY20.
Dixon Technologies (India) is a design-focused products and solutions company. The firm engages in manufacturing products in the consumer durables, lighting and mobile phones markets in India.
