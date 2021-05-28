Redington India Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Transport Corporation of India Ltd, Lux Industries Ltd, Metropolis Healthcare Ltd and Accelya Solutions India Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 28 May 2021.

Redington India Ltd soared 19.99% to Rs 219.05 at 11:49 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.08 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 42835 shares in the past one month.

Transport Corporation of India Ltd spiked 14.32% to Rs 403.95. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 74731 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16348 shares in the past one month.

Lux Industries Ltd surged 12.41% to Rs 3144.95. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 12321 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16103 shares in the past one month.

Metropolis Healthcare Ltd spurt 9.60% to Rs 2518.75. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 38571 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7376 shares in the past one month.

Accelya Solutions India Ltd jumped 7.13% to Rs 1065. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 13725 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3516 shares in the past one month.

