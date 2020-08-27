Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd gains for third consecutive session

Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd is quoting at Rs 2499.95, up 1.14% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 52.45% in last one year as compared to a 5% spurt in NIFTY and a 14.43% spurt in the Nifty IT index.

Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2499.95, up 1.14% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.42% on the day, quoting at 11598.15. The Sensex is at 39250.36, up 0.45%. Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd has risen around 3.49% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 0.72% in last one month and is currently quoting at 18128, up 0.24% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.77 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 1.7 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 27.49 based on TTM earnings ending June 20.

