IndusInd Bank Ltd soars 5.89%, rises for fifth straight session

IndusInd Bank Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 601.1, up 5.89% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.41% on the day, quoting at 11597.45. The Sensex is at 39274.86, up 0.51%. IndusInd Bank Ltd has risen around 14.07% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which IndusInd Bank Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 7.03% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23414.2, up 1.05% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 220.67 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 143.97 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 601.05, up 5.79% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 11.43 based on TTM earnings ending June 20.

