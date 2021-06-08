Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd in demand

Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd is quoting at Rs 3988.2, up 2.53% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 111.53% in last one year as compared to a 56.51% gain in NIFTY and a 87.86% gain in the Nifty IT index.

Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.17% on the day, quoting at 15724.1. The Sensex is at 52248.06, down 0.15%. Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd has added around 8.81% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd is a constituent, has added around 5.38% in last one month and is currently quoting at 27295.65, up 1.43% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.43 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.8 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 38.02 based on TTM earnings ending March 21.

