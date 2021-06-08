Piramal Enterprises Ltd soars 6.99%

Piramal Enterprises Ltd is quoting at Rs 2097.9, up 6.99% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 97.25% in last one year as compared to a 56.53% spurt in NIFTY and a 63.12% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

Piramal Enterprises Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 2097.9, up 6.99% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.16% on the day, quoting at 15726.15. The Sensex is at 52247.69, down 0.15%. Piramal Enterprises Ltd has risen around 22.9% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Piramal Enterprises Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 4.23% in last one month and is currently quoting at 16702.85, down 0.75% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 28.44 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 11.25 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2114.75, up 7.69% on the day. Piramal Enterprises Ltd is up 97.25% in last one year as compared to a 56.53% spurt in NIFTY and a 63.12% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 185.85 based on TTM earnings ending March 21.

