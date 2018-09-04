Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

-
Kwality Ltd, Greaves Cotton Ltd, Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd and Infosys Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 04 September 2018.
Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd surged 5.85% to Rs 1874.85 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.99 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20143 shares in the past one month.
Kwality Ltd soared 4.78% to Rs 21.9. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 29.14 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11.1 lakh shares in the past one month.
Greaves Cotton Ltd spiked 4.25% to Rs 159.6. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.38 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.26 lakh shares in the past one month.
Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd exploded 3.80% to Rs 758.9. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 41092 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 33903 shares in the past one month.
Infosys Ltd spurt 3.62% to Rs 742.7. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 5.54 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.21 lakh shares in the past one month.
