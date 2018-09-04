IT shares firm up on weak rupee

Nine IT stocks rose by 0.38% to 3.39% at 10:15 IST on BSE as the weakened against the dollar.

Meanwhile, the was almost flat at 38,310.99.

(up 3.39%), (up 2.89%), (up 2.12%), (up 1.82%), TCS (up 1.35%), (up 0.85%), (up 0.57%) and (up 0.38%), edged higher. was down 0.56%.

Persistent Systems was up 1.92% after the company said its US arm acquired 100% stake in for $5.2 million. The announcement was made after trading hours yesterday, 3 September 2018.

A weak boosts revenue of IT firms in terms as the sector derives a lion's share of revenue from exports.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 71.20, compared with closing of 71.18 during the previous trading session. Rupee hit an all-time low of 71.37 in morning trade today, 4 September 2018.

