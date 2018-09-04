Volumes spurt at JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd counter

registered volume of 94370 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 42.19 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2237 shares

IFB Industries Ltd, Shankara Building Products Ltd, Infotech Ltd, are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 04 September 2018.

registered volume of 94370 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 42.19 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2237 shares. The stock slipped 0.24% to Rs.326.90. Volumes stood at 4062 shares in the last session.

saw volume of 70726 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 17.56 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4027 shares. The stock increased 0.47% to Rs.1,186.50. Volumes stood at 1201 shares in the last session.

witnessed volume of 44042 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 15.14 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2908 shares. The stock dropped 0.34% to Rs.1,570.00. Volumes stood at 1558 shares in the last session.

Infotech Ltd saw volume of 1.87 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 6.38 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 29376 shares. The stock increased 5.41% to Rs.1,867.00. Volumes stood at 1.4 lakh shares in the last session.

notched up volume of 9609 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 6.07 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1584 shares. The stock rose 0.04% to Rs.1,074.00. Volumes stood at 1357 shares in the last session.

