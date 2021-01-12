Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd sees good buying

Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd is quoting at Rs 4340, up 2.23% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 137.55% in last one year as compared to a 17.86% spurt in NIFTY and a 66.12% spurt in the Nifty IT index.

Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 4340, up 2.23% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.33% on the day, quoting at 14531.85. The Sensex is at 49357.56, up 0.18%. Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd has risen around 34.16% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 18.5% in last one month and is currently quoting at 27027.7, down 0.27% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.54 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.47 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 46.06 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

