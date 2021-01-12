MRF Ltd spurts 3.52%

MRF Ltd is quoting at Rs 85410.05, up 3.52% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 27.45% in last one year as compared to a 17.86% spurt in NIFTY and a 23.6% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

MRF Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 85410.05, up 3.52% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.33% on the day, quoting at 14531.85. The Sensex is at 49357.56, up 0.18%. MRF Ltd has risen around 10.14% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which MRF Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 11.95% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9995.6, up 1.84% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 52933 shares today, compared to the daily average of 23609 shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 85455.05, up 3.23% on the day. MRF Ltd is up 27.45% in last one year as compared to a 17.86% spurt in NIFTY and a 23.6% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 26.38 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)