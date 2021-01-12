Hero MotoCorp Ltd in demand

Hero MotoCorp Ltd is quoting at Rs 3277.45, up 2.49% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 38.48% in last one year as compared to a 17.86% gain in NIFTY and a 23.6% gain in the Nifty Auto index.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Hero MotoCorp Ltd is a constituent, has added around 11.95% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9995.6, up 1.84% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 11.47 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 10.16 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 25.39 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

