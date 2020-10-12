Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd soars 7.2%

Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd is quoting at Rs 3138.05, up 7.2% on the day as on 12:59 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 111.74% in last one year as compared to a 5.23% gain in NIFTY and a 44.71% gain in the Nifty IT index.

Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 3138.05, up 7.2% on the day as on 12:59 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.17% on the day, quoting at 11934.45. The Sensex is at 40638.22, up 0.32%. Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd has added around 18.34% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd is a constituent, has added around 13.35% in last one month and is currently quoting at 21837.6, up 1.24% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 6.16 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.77 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 32.62 based on TTM earnings ending June 20.

