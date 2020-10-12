Jindal Stainless Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Jindal Stainless (Hisar) Ltd, Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd, Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd and Amber Enterprises India Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 12 October 2020.

Jindal Stainless (Hisar) Ltd, Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd, Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd and Amber Enterprises India Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 12 October 2020.

Jindal Stainless Ltd soared 13.99% to Rs 49.3 at 11:54 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.23 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 27571 shares in the past one month.

Jindal Stainless (Hisar) Ltd surged 8.49% to Rs 93.95. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.75 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 36590 shares in the past one month.

Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd spiked 7.31% to Rs 3143.5. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 27499 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14269 shares in the past one month.

Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd jumped 6.43% to Rs 13.24. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 69529 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 91531 shares in the past one month.

Amber Enterprises India Ltd added 5.41% to Rs 1974. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 15803 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16729 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)