Jindal Stainless Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

-
ALSO READ
Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd up for third consecutive session
Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd eases for fifth straight session
Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd eases for fifth straight session
Larsen & Toubro Infotech consolidated net profit rises 17.09% in the June 2020 quarter
Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd soars 2.92%, rises for fifth straight session
-
Jindal Stainless (Hisar) Ltd, Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd, Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd and Amber Enterprises India Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 12 October 2020.
Jindal Stainless (Hisar) Ltd, Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd, Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd and Amber Enterprises India Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 12 October 2020.
Jindal Stainless Ltd soared 13.99% to Rs 49.3 at 11:54 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.23 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 27571 shares in the past one month.
Jindal Stainless (Hisar) Ltd surged 8.49% to Rs 93.95. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.75 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 36590 shares in the past one month.
Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd spiked 7.31% to Rs 3143.5. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 27499 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14269 shares in the past one month.
Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd jumped 6.43% to Rs 13.24. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 69529 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 91531 shares in the past one month.
Amber Enterprises India Ltd added 5.41% to Rs 1974. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 15803 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16729 shares in the past one month.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU