Dynacons Systems & Solutions Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

GTPL Hathway Ltd, Lotus Eye Hospital & Institute Ltd, Oriental Aromatics Ltd and BKM Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 12 October 2020.

Dynacons Systems & Solutions Ltd spiked 19.92% to Rs 45.15 at 12:07 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 35977 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8308 shares in the past one month.

GTPL Hathway Ltd surged 14.91% to Rs 133.7. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.36 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17983 shares in the past one month.

Lotus Eye Hospital & Institute Ltd soared 13.73% to Rs 31.9. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1500 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 488 shares in the past one month.

Oriental Aromatics Ltd added 10.53% to Rs 387.25. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 7468 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5071 shares in the past one month.

BKM Industries Ltd advanced 10.00% to Rs 0.99. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 51 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6838 shares in the past one month.

