Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd rises for fifth straight session

Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1959.85, up 0.11% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.27% on the day, quoting at 11946.35. The Sensex is at 40622.73, up 0.28%. Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd has gained around 12.76% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 7.84% in last one month and is currently quoting at 11648.45, down 0.18% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 23.79 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 51.08 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 19.95 based on TTM earnings ending June 20.

