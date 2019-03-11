Last date for filing of 2017-18 Annual Return in GST extended up to 30 June 2019

Taxpayers has to exercise caution while filing this return as facility to revise is not available

The GST law mandates filing of annual return in FORM GSTR - 9 and FORM GSTR-9A. Vide Order No 3/2018-Central Tax, dated 31 December 2018, the last date for filing the Annual Return for the Financial Year 2017-18 has been extended to 30 June 2019.

It is being informed to the trade and industry that the form is now available on the common portal for filing and taxpayers are requested to file their returns at the earliest.

Taxpayers has to exercise caution while filing this return as facility to revise the FORM GSTR -9 and FORM GSTR-9A is not available.

