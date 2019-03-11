More than 2 crore small and marginal farmers benefits so far under PM-KISAN

Around 12.5 crore farmers across the country expected to be benefitted from scheme

With a view to augment the income of farmers by providing income support to all Small and Marginal landholder farmers' families across the country and to enable them to take care of expenses related to agriculture and allied activities as well as domestic needs, the had started a new Scheme on 01 February 2019 namely, the Pradhan Mantri Kisan SAmman Nidhi (PM-KISAN). The Scheme aims to provide a payment of Rs 6000 per year for the farmers' families with cultivable land holding upto 2 hectare, subject to certain exclusions.

This Rs 6000 would be released in three 4-monthly installments of Rs 2000 over the year. The scheme is effective from 1 December 2018. The amount is being released by the directly into the of the eligible farmers under Direct Benefit Transfer mode for a period of 4 months ending on 31 March 2019. Around 12.5 crore farmers across the country will be benefitted from this Scheme. Under the scheme, the responsibility of identification of the eligible beneficiaries rests with the

The Scheme was formally launched at national level by the on the 24 February 2019 at Gorakhpur, UP. The first installment for the first 4-month period, financial benefits of Rs 2000 were released to about 1.01 crore farmers in the first trench entailing fund release of Rs 2021 crore.

The scheme is being implemented efficiently and the first installment are released expeditiously. Till date, the benefit has already been released to more than 2 crore small and marginal farmers. The State-wise number of beneficiaries, which have been transferred the 1st installment is enclosed. It is a continuous scheme and the aim of the Department is to cover all eligible small and marginal families.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)