Laurus Labs launches Pregabalin Capsules in US market

Laurus Labs along with its exclusive distribution partner Rising Pharmaceuticals, a Rising Pharma Holdings Inc. company, announce the launch of the generic version of Lyrica, (pregabalin) Capsules, in all eight commercially available strengths (25 mg, 50 mg, 75 mg, 100 mg, 150 mg, 200 mg, 225 mg, & 300 mg) in US market.

Rising recently received the final approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA).

Pregabalin Capsules are indicated for management of neuropathic pain associated with diabetic peripheral neuropathy, for the management of postherpetic neuralgia, for adjunctive therapy for the treatment of partial onset seizures in patients 4 years of age and older, for the management of fibromyalgia, and for the management of neuropathic pain associated with spinal cord injury. The product should be taken only as prescribed. Pregabalin Capsules and had U.S. sales of approximately $5,497 million for the 12 months ending March 2019, according to IMS Health.

