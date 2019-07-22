JUST IN
Axis Bank announces cessation of director

With effect from 21 July 2019

Axis Bank informed that Prof. Samir Barua, Independent Director of the Bank has ceased to be as an Independent Director of the Bank, with effect from the close of business hours on 21 July 2019, upon completion of the maximum permissible tenure of 8 continuous years, under Section 10A (2A) of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949.

