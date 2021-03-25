Laxmi Organic, Craftsman Automation, Jubilant Foodworks to be watched

Shares of specialty chemicals company Laxmi Organic Industries will debut on the bourses today, 25 March 2021. The company has mopped up Rs 600 crore through a fresh issue and offer for sale. The issue price was Rs 130 per share.
Shares of auto component maker Craftsman Automation will be listed on the bourses today, 25 March 2021. The price band was Rs 1,488-1,490 per share.
Jubilant Foodworks has entered into an exclusive Master Franchise and Development Agreement with PLK APAC Pte., a subsidiary of Restaurant Brands International Inc., to develop, establish, own and operate, and to license Franchisees to develop, establish, own and operate, Popeyes Restaurants in India, Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan.
Wabco India said that ZF International UK will sell 17,17,388 equity shares or 9.05% stake in the company through the offer for sale on March 25 and March 26. The company will also sell additional 17,17,387 equity shares or 9.05% stake in the company through offer for sale on same days. The floor price for the sale is fixed at Rs 5,450 per share.
Bank of India will raise up to Rs 750 crore by issuing Basel III compliant Additional Tier I Bonds. The bidding for the bonds will start on 26 March and end on 30 March.
Pokarna said that Pokarna Engineered Stone, its wholly owned subsidiary, has started commercial production at its Unit 2, with effect from March 24, 2021.
Vakrangee has entered into a partnership agreement with TransUnion CIBIL (TUCIBIL), one of the India's largest credit information company regulated by Reserve Bank of India to drive financial inclusion by providing easy access to CIBIL Score and Report to consumers through Nextgen Vakrangee Kendra network.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU