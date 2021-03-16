Information Technology stocks edge higher

Information Technology stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index increasing 205.97 points or 0.78% at 26576.4 at 09:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, Datamatics Global Services Ltd (up 5.59%), Intellect Design Arena Ltd (up 5.39%),Brightcom Group Ltd (up 4.33%),Zensar Technologies Ltd (up 4.07%),KPIT Technologies Ltd (up 3.97%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Sonata Software Ltd (up 3.74%), L&T Technology Services Ltd (up 3.59%), RPSG Ventures Ltd (up 2.54%), Cyient Ltd (up 2.47%), and Tanla Platforms Ltd (up 2.42%).

On the other hand, Majesco Ltd (down 4.95%), Cerebra Integrated Technologies Ltd (down 1.85%), and Persistent Systems Ltd (down 0.85%) turned lower.

At 09:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 113.06 or 0.22% at 50508.14.

The Nifty 50 index was up 28.1 points or 0.19% at 14957.6.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 75.04 points or 0.36% at 21170.83.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 5.48 points or 0.08% at 6939.56.

On BSE,1361 shares were trading in green, 814 were trading in red and 116 were unchanged.

