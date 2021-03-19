Easy Trip Planners, GAIL (India), Vaibhav Global in focus

Shares of online travel agency Easy Trip Planners will debut on the bourses today, 19 March 2021. The issue price is Rs 187 per share.
GAIL (India) and Ranchi Municipal Corporation (RMC) have signed a Concession Agreement (CA) for setting up Compressed Biagas (CBG) plant in Ranchi. As per the agreement, GAIL will setup CBG Plant for processing 150 Tons per Day of Organic Municipal Solid Waste (MSW). The CBG plant will produce 5 Tons of Compressed Biagas (CBG) per day and approximately 25 Tons of Fermented Bio Manure per day.
Vaibhav Global informed that the Shop TJC, UK., a step-down subsidiary of the Vaibhav Global has acquired Shop LC GmbH, Germany (100% subsidiary).
Indo Count Industries said that the Project Management Committee of the board of directors of the company has approved expansion of its bed linen capacity by about 20% from its existing annual capacity of 90 Mn meters to 108 Mn meters by debottlenecking and balancing its facilities. Further, the company proposes to make a brownfield investment for adding commensurate cut & sew facilities and for enhancing the capacity for Top of the Bed (TOB) products. This will entail a capex of about Rs. 150 crore.
Zuari Agro Chemicals said that NPK B Plant has been shut down due to delay in the arrival of raw materials.
