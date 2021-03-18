IRCTC, Bhel, PNB in focus

IRCTC said that there has been no major impact of terminating of mobile catering contracts in this FY 2020-21 and the impact, if any, will be reassessed on resumption of regular train services and subject to outcome of the ongoing litigation.

Bharat Heavy Electricals (Bhel) has emerged as the lowest bidder (~Rs.10,800 Crore) for the fleet mode tender floated by Nuclear Power Corporation of India (NPCIL) for the 6x700 MW Turbine Island Package Projects.

Punjab National Bank (PNB) informed that a wholly owned subsidiary of the bank namely PNB Cards & Services has been incorporated on 16 March 2021 by the Registrar of Companies, Delhi to undertake the non-financial support services related to credit card business of the bank.

HFCL has bagged an order worth Rs.221.16 crore from Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation., for design, manufacture, supply, installation, testing and commissioning of telecommunication systems for Kanpur Metro and Agra Metro Project.

Wonderla Holidays has announced its decision to temporarily suspend the services of its food takeaway and home delivery initiative 'Wonder Kitchen'.

