Bharti Airtel, Adani Green Energy, Bharat Dynamics in focus

Bharti Airtel said that the company has entered into an Agreement on March 19, 2021 for acquisition of 1,743,560 (7.48%) equity shares in Sandhya Hydro Power Project Balargha, a special purpose vehicle formed for the purpose of owning and operating the Captive Power Plant, in terms of the regulatory requirement for captive power consumption under electricity laws.

Adani Green Energy announced that it has signed a share purchase agreement for acquisition of 100% stake in an SPV holding 50 MW operating solar project of the Toronto-headquartered SkyPower Global.

Bharat Dynamics has signed a contract for production and supply of Milan-2T Anti-Tank Guided Missiles. The contract value is Rs 1188.12 crore including GST.

JSW Future Energy (earlier known as JSW Solar), a wholly owned subsidiary of JSW Energy, has received Letters of Award for a total Wind capacity of 450 MW from Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) against Tariff based Competitive Bid invited by SECI for setting up of 1200 MW ISTS-connected Wind Power Projects (Tranche - X).

Great Eastern Shipping Company signed a contract to buy a secondhand Midsize Gas Carrier of about 35,188 cbm. The 2006 Korean built vessel is expected to join the company's fleet in Q1 FY 2021-22.

