Laxmi Organic resumes operations of plants at MIDC, Raigad

Capital Market 

Laxmi Organic Industries announced that Company's plants located at Mahad Industrial Area, MIDC, Raigad - 402 309, Maharashtra, India have been shut down for twenty-one (21) days from 21 August 2022 to 10 September 2022 to undertake and attend the planned maintenance activities.

The maintenance work is complete now and the plants have started the operations in staggered manner. The company will continue to increase its capacity utilisation in next few weeks.

First Published: Fri, September 23 2022. 18:40 IST

