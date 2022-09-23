SEPC announces resignation of directors

SEPC announced the resignation of T Shivaraman, Managing Director & CEO and Mohammed Amjat Sharif, Joint Managing Director from the board of the company with effect from 19 September 2022.

Further, P D Karandikar, Independent Director (Chairperson) on board of the company also resigned with effect from 22 September 2022.

