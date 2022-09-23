EID Parry (India) allots 6,250 equity shares under ESOS

-
ALSO READ
EID Parry (India) allots 6,200 equity shares under ESOS
EID Parry (India) allots 47,440 equity shares under ESOP
EID Parry (India) reports turnaround Q4 result
UTI Asset Management Company allots 5,276 equity shares under ESOS
UTI Asset Management Company allots 388 equity shares under ESOS
-
Consequent to said allotment, the issued, subscribed and paid up equity shares capital of the Company has increased from Rs. 17,74,74,205 to Rs. 17,74,80,455 comprising of 17,74,80,455 equity shares of the face value of Re.1/- each.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU