EID Parry (India) allots 6,250 equity shares under ESOS

EID Parry (India) has allotted 6250 equity shares under ESOS on 22 September 2022.

Consequent to said allotment, the issued, subscribed and paid up equity shares capital of the Company has increased from Rs. 17,74,74,205 to Rs. 17,74,80,455 comprising of 17,74,80,455 equity shares of the face value of Re.1/- each.

