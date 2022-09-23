Oil & Natural Gas Corpn announces change in Govt. Nominee Director

JUST IN
With effect from 23 September 2022

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn announced the appointment of Praveen Mal Khanooja, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas, as the Government Nominee Director with effect from 23 September 2022 and G Srinivas ceased as the Director of the Company with effect from 22 September 2022.

First Published: Fri, September 23 2022. 18:28 IST

