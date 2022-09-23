Oil & Natural Gas Corpn announces change in Govt. Nominee Director

With effect from 23 September 2022

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn announced the appointment of Praveen Mal Khanooja, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas, as the Government Nominee Director with effect from 23 September 2022 and G Srinivas ceased as the Director of the Company with effect from 22 September 2022.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)