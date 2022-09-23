Board of Britannia Industries appoints ED cum CEO

At meeting held on 23 September 2022

The Board of Britannia Industries at its meeting held on 23 September 2022 has approved the following:

- Appointment of Rajneet Singh Kohli, as Additional & Whole Time Director and Chief Executive Officer designated as Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer w.e.f 26 September 2022.

- Appointment of Varun Berry, Managing Director as Executive Vice]Chairman of the Company with immediate effect. Varun Berry will continue to be Managing Director and is designated as Executive Vice]Chairman and Managing Director of the Company.

