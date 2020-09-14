LIC hikes stake in Bliss GVS Pharma

Acquires 1.5 lakh shares constituting 0.145% of total share capital

Bliss GVS Pharma announced that the company has received disclosure w.r.t. acquisition of additional 1,50,000 equity shares by Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) constituting to 0.145% of total share capital of the Company.

As on 10 September 2020, UC shareholding in the Company is 52,76,355 constituting to 5.115% of total share capital of the Company.

