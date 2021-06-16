LIC Housing declines after Q4 PAT slips 9% to Rs 385 cr

-
-
LIC Housing Finance lost 2.48% to Rs 508.80 after the housing financer's consolidated net profit skid 9.3% to Rs 384.93 crore on 1.6% rise in total income to Rs 4,979.91 crore in Q4 March 2021 over Q4 March 2020.
Profit before tax tanked 56.5% to Rs 362.47 crore in Q4 FY21 as against Rs 832.93 crore in Q4 FY20.
During the financial year, LIC Housing Finance's consolidated net profit jumped 14.03% to Rs 2,741.13 crore on 0.87% increase in total income to Rs 19,880.22 crore in FY 2021 over FY 2020.
The board of LIC Housing has recommended a dividend of Rs 8.50 per equity share for FY 2020-2021.
LIC Housing Finance is one of the largest housing finance companies in India. As of 31 March 2021, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) held 40.31% stake in the company.
