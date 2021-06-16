FMCG shares rise

FMCG stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index rising 60.52 points or 0.45% at 13467.55 at 09:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index, S H Kelkar & Company Ltd (up 6.77%), Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd (up 2.28%),Godrej Agrovet Ltd (up 2.09%),Tata Consumer Products Ltd (up 1.7%),Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries Ltd (up 1.32%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Parag Milk Foods Ltd (up 1.2%), Prataap Snacks Ltd (up 1.19%), Jyothy Labs Ltd (up 0.98%), Vadilal Industries Ltd (up 0.92%), and Nath Bio-Genes (India) Ltd (up 0.9%).

On the other hand, Future Consumer Ltd (down 5.56%), Globus Spirits Ltd (down 3.33%), and Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd (down 2.27%) moved lower.

At 09:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 98.74 or 0.19% at 52674.31.

The Nifty 50 index was down 41.15 points or 0.26% at 15828.1.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 30.65 points or 0.12% at 25155.62.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 34.32 points or 0.43% at 7881.34.

On BSE,1523 shares were trading in green, 1078 were trading in red and 102 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)