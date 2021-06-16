Oil and Gas stocks rise

Oil and Gas stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index increasing 39.46 points or 0.23% at 17310.57 at 09:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 1.11%), Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (up 0.92%),Gujarat State Petronet Ltd (up 0.82%),Castrol India Ltd (up 0.74%),GAIL (India) Ltd (up 0.4%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (up 0.35%), Petronet LNG Ltd (up 0.17%), and Indraprastha Gas Ltd (up 0.02%).

On the other hand, Reliance Industries Ltd (down 0.8%), and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 0.07%) turned lower.

At 09:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 98.74 or 0.19% at 52674.31.

The Nifty 50 index was down 41.15 points or 0.26% at 15828.1.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 30.65 points or 0.12% at 25155.62.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 34.32 points or 0.43% at 7881.34.

On BSE,1523 shares were trading in green, 1078 were trading in red and 102 were unchanged.

