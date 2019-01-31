JUST IN
LIC Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 25.51% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 22.42% to Rs 4438.78 crore

Net profit of LIC Housing Finance rose 25.51% to Rs 596.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 475.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 22.42% to Rs 4438.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 3625.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales4438.783625.91 22 OPM %94.4497.73 -PBDT862.57720.47 20 PBT859.59718.01 20 NP596.31475.10 26

First Published: Thu, January 31 2019. 08:55 IST

