LIC Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 25.51% in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
LIC Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 11.54% in the September 2018 quarter
LIC Housing Finance Q3 standalone net profit up 26%
LIC Housing Finance's Q1 standalone net profit up 18%
LIC Housing Finance eyes 15-16% growth in FY 2018-19: MD
LIC Housing Finance Q2 net up 12% at Rs 573 crore
-
Sales rise 22.42% to Rs 4438.78 croreNet profit of LIC Housing Finance rose 25.51% to Rs 596.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 475.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 22.42% to Rs 4438.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 3625.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales4438.783625.91 22 OPM %94.4497.73 -PBDT862.57720.47 20 PBT859.59718.01 20 NP596.31475.10 26
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU