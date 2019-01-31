IIFL Holdings consolidated net profit declines 12.40% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 6.16% to Rs 1790.33 croreNet profit of IIFL Holdings declined 12.40% to Rs 168.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 192.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 6.16% to Rs 1790.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1686.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales1790.331686.49 6 OPM %63.0160.77 -PBDT347.29368.94 -6 PBT322.52351.96 -8 NP168.38192.21 -12
