Blue Dart Express standalone net profit declines 31.08% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 21.41% to Rs 855.45 croreNet profit of Blue Dart Express declined 31.08% to Rs 31.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 45.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 21.41% to Rs 855.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 704.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales855.45704.59 21 OPM %7.0211.42 -PBDT60.1980.16 -25 PBT47.6869.09 -31 NP31.3545.49 -31
